Jennings man arrested on charges of abusing baby, toddler - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Jennings man arrested on charges of abusing baby, toddler

20-year-old Strody Richard of Jennings was arrested for 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Cruelty to a Juvenile. (Source: Welsh PD) 20-year-old Strody Richard of Jennings was arrested for 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Cruelty to a Juvenile. (Source: Welsh PD)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings man is in the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of cruelty to a juvenile after investigators say he abused an 8-month-old baby and 2-year-old child.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet says the police department received a 911 medical complaint around 7 p.m. March 12, in the 200 block of N. Kennedy Street in Welsh. 

Once on scene, officers found an 8-month-old baby with injuries. The child was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment of two broken bones in the left arm, requiring corrective surgery, and many bruises to the right side of the head and ear, as well as a large lump to the top of the head.

The baby's 2-year-old sibling was also examined by a doctor, who confirmed the child the child had a busted lip.

During the course of questioning, Crochet says officers were given conflicting stories about who was with the baby at the time of the injuries. 

Crochet said that after a lengthy investigation, the Welsh Police Department placed 20-year-old Strody Richard of Jennings under arrest for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.  He is awaiting bond.

Chief Crochet says more arrests are expected in this case.

