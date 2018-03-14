Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March 10

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
Southwest Louisiana Booking Report Southwest Louisiana Booking Report
(KPLC) -

Edwin James Briscoe, 37, Opelousas: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Tommy Allan Laprime, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, driving on a roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $750 

Quentin Marcel Holloman, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight, reckless operation, possession of synthetic marijuana, stop lamps and turn signals required, direct contempt of court. 

Derick J Landry, 33, Hammond: Instate detainer. 

Jermaine Eugene McDonald, 27, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer. 

Caroline Elizabeth Frost, 31, DeRidder: Theft, prohibited acts, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Taylor Monae Leblanc, 20, Lake Charles: Theft. 

Paul Doussard Clostio, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Moe'Shay Lashawn Janice, 17, Sulphur: Battery on a pregnant victim, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer. Bond: $5,500

Chelsey Rae Gatte, 27, Westlake: Three counts probation violation. 

Courtland Coy Allison, 32, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage, theft, simple battery. Bond: $3,500

Micheal Brandon Vice, 38, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $2,500

Jermaine Jones, 44, Jennings: Direct contempt of court. 

Nicholas Pete Brewer, 34, Hobesound, FL: Direct contempt, out of state detainer. 

Cody Deon Poncho, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts probation detainer. 

Charley Grice III, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana. 

David Kerry Wofford, 33, Lake Charles: Theft. 

Christi Michele Bailey, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly