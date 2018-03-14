Congress urged to pass Stop School Violence Act - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congress urged to pass Stop School Violence Act

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A group of senators is urging Congress to pass the Stop School Violence Act of 2018.

Monday, Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch sat with Rachel Martin of National Public Radio to discuss the plans to vote this week on a bill to try to protect schools from future acts of violence.

Deutch says the bill will help to fund grants so that students and law enforcement and teachers can work together so they have tools to identify potential threats and can try to take action.  

Deutch adds that the bill was introduced weeks ago before the shooting in Parkland, Florida actually happened. The Sandy Hook Promise announced their support of the act in January. 

Deutch says "This is not the bill that's going to address all of the problems. The fact is, we know the kinds of steps that have to be taken to do that."

Read the entire interview HERE

