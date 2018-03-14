McNeese will have GradFest today

McNeese State University’s Counseling Center and Health Services will sponsor educational programming on campus during Alcohol Awareness Week that runs from February 26-March 2. (Source: MSU)

McNeese State University will have GradFest today for graduating seniors.

It will be in the Parra Ballroom in the New Ranch.

Students can collect their cap and gown, take a grauation photo and learn about student loan repayment plans and graduate programs.