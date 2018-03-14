Court of Appeals may lift order that halts Bayou Bridge construction

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to lift an order that halted construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline through the Atchafalaya Basin.

The three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans didn't immediately rule after hearing today's arguments from lawyers for the pipeline and environmental groups opposed to the project.

The pipeline would transport crude oil from Lake Charles to St. James Parish.

