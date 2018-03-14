Prison ministry hosting chili cookoff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Prison ministry hosting chili cookoff

(Source: The Open Door) (Source: The Open Door)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The Open Door Prison Ministry is a re-entry initiative that helps reintegrate former prisoners back into society once they have been released.

They teach several programs and skills such as parenting, re-entry life skills, and mentoring.

Most of the classes they offer are small, discussion based groups that often help clients fulfill their court requirements.

Another service they offer is the “Mommy Reads” program, which allows incarcerated mothers to record themselves reading to their young children.

With a great deal of their clients being reunited with their children and families after prison, The Open Door provides outreach services to their clients’ families as well.

This Saturday, The Open Door is hosting its ninth annual Chili-Hogs Community Event to help raise money.

It will feature a motorcycle ride and a chili cookoff at Pinederosa Park in Westlake, accompanied by live music, door prizes, testimonies, and games for kids.

The event is free to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full list of services, and more information about this weekend’s community event visit their website.

