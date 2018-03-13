Cowgirls drop fifth straight in extra-inning loss to Houston

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball suffered its fifth straight loss and second straight extra inning loss here Tuesday night in a 5-4, nine inning setback to Houston to fall to 16-9 overall. The Cowgirls will return to the Diamond Wednesday to host Florida International at 6 p.m.



A crawfish boil will be given for McNeese students prior to the game and they must have a valid ID in order to enter the game.



McNeese trailed 3-0 in the second inning after Savannah Heebner singled to centerfield with two outs then Cowgirl starter Caroline Settle hit Brooke Vannoy before giving up a three run homerun to Mariah Garcia.



The Cowgirls missed a chance in the third inning to get on the board with two on base but Morgan Catron popped up to shortstop to end the inning.



Catron came through for the Cowgirls in the fifth inning after Lauren Brown beat out a throw by Houston’s shortstop. Justyce McClain then laid down a bunt between home plate and the pitchers circle to put runners on first and second. After an extended bat that saw Erika Piancastelli foul off several pitches, she drew a walk to load the bases before Catron gave McNeese a 4-3 lead with a grand slam.



Houston came back to tie the came in the top of the sixth after Settle walked the leadoff batter before being replaced by Alexsandra Flores. A sac bunt moved pinch runner De’Zha Scott to second before going to third on a single. Flores struck out pinch hitter Aspen Howie for the second out but gave up a walk to Heebner to load the bases then hit Brooke Vannoy with a pitch to score Garcia to tie the game at five all.



Neither team was able to push a run across the plate in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.



In the eighth inning, Flores walked the lead off runner but was able to get out of the inning with a runner on third and one out. Flores got Heebner to ground out to third then got Garcia to pop up to Piancastelli at third for the third out.



Houston scored the go ahead run with two outs in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Sarah Queen. McNeese, for the fourth straight inning went down in order in the ninth with Heebner in the circle for the Cougars.



McNeese scattered five hits with two coming from McClain and one each from Catron, Carleigh Chaumont and Brown. Flores fell to 6-4 on the year with the loss in relief. She gave up one run on three hits, walked three and struck out one. Settle gave up four runs on three hits with two walks.



Houston picked up six hits and was led by Arielle James who led with two. Heebner improved to 9-2 and was perfect in the three innings she threw and had three strikeouts.

