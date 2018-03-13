Country Pines residents discuss high water bills with water comp - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Country Pines residents discuss high water bills with water company

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Last month some Lake Charles residents told 7News  they were upset their water bill jumped more than 130 percent.

The water company told Country Pines residents about their increase back in November, and it officially took effect in January. 

But Tuesday night a representative from the company met with residents who are still upset. 

"How upset? My blood pressure is up high," said resident Reggie Fontenot. 

Mad just isn't the word to describe how Fontenot is feeling. 

Fontenot and other Country Pines Subdivision residents all met Tuesday night trying to figure out what's going on with their water bills. 

"I make $13,000 a year, and a hundred dollars a month for water is not even….my electric bill is not even that high, said Fontenot. 

Fontenot went from paying around $45 to a little over $100 a month for water he says isn't even drinkable. 

"The water is nasty, sometimes," he said. "Sometimes it's clean, but it's not always good."

Fontenot's subdivision receives their water from Community Utilities of Louisiana Inc. and spokesperson Aaron Accardo understands residents concerns. 

"I don't think anybody is arguing that it's a fairly steep increase," said Accardo. "It's reflective of the significant investments that we made in the acquisition of 73 non-compliant systems." 

Accardo says the water company spent around $9 million reviving those systems, and they let residents know their bills would be increasing back in November. 

 Accardo says that company along with Utilities Inc. will consolidate in hopes of stabilizing rates for customers, but that information still isn't changing Fontenot's feelings.

"It's outrageous, and it's piracy," he said. "It's thievery, and I'm tired of big companies coming in and charging us an ungodly price for water." 

Residents who receive their water from Community Utilities of Louisiana Inc. any more questions about rate increases can visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly