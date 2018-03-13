School board votes for $50 million in improvements

Big improvements are coming to Calcasieu Parish schools - with a big price tag attached.

The school board voting tonight in favor of using 50-million dollars of taxpayer money for upgrades and renovations to things like buildings, equipment, and vehicles. Decisions on specific projects haven't been made yet.



School officials say needs will be assessed in each specific district before projects begin. Just to clarify, a new tax is not being assessed.

The 50-million dollars is already in the district's general fund.

