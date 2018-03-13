Veterans group wants to expand cannabis use for PTSD and chronic - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Veterans group wants to expand cannabis use for PTSD and chronic pain

Source: Tony Landry Source: Tony Landry
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There's a move in Louisiana by veterans to expand medical use of marijuana to include chronic pain and PTSD.

Their efforts to support such legislation includes an upcoming rally at the capitol:

Tony Landry is a navy veteran who has struggles with pain after two back surgeries.

"I started on a 20 year journey with Oxycontin and muscle relaxers and  just all sorts of pharmaceuticals that were given to me by VA and it just really caused a lot more problems for me than I was expecting," he said.

A trip to Colorado convinced him that medical marijuana is safer and has fewer side effects and risk than pharmaceutical drugs or self medication with alcohol. he founded Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis:

"I just feel that cannabis is going to give veterans a safer alternative than alcohol or pharmaceuticals.  You can't overdose from it, less side effects with cannabis."

In this day of opioid addiction, depression and suicide Landry and others would like to see medical marijuana legalized for chronic pain and PTSD.

Kevin Caldwell is the founder and president of Common Sense Nola and the Louisiana lobbyist for Drug Policy Alliance. he supports several bills to change Louisiana's medical program:

"Representative Ted James's bill really deals with a lot of the shortcomings that our medical program has.  First of all it adds chronic pain, glaucoma and post traumatic stress disorder, to ailments that would be covered under our medical cannabis program," he said. And James has another bill dealing with establishing a $100 civil penalty for possession of small amount.

House bill 274 deals with decriminalization, HB 627 by Lyons concerns treatment of autism.

They are also working to dispel the stigma of cannabis use for those who might be helped through medical marijuana.

For more information on the March 27th rally and link above, Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis.,

Copyright  2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly