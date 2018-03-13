Southwest Louisiana Easter Events 2018

The following Easter events have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.

The Prien Lake Mall Bunny Photo Experience: The Easter Bunny will be posing for photos through March 31 in the Dillard's/Sears Court.

Saturday, March 19, eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Hip into spring with Easter crafts and face painting.

Sunday, March 25, bring your favorite furry friend to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

St. Raphael's Catholic Church Spring Fling: Saturday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased at the church. There will be a cash bar, live music, and an auction. Must be 21 or older to enter and all proceeds go towards cost of insurance for church parish.

Bayou Rum Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. head out to the Bayou Rum Distillery in Lacassine for a special adult only Easter egg hunt! Hunt participants will search for eggs filled with candy and Bayou Rum swag items. Be on the lookout for golden eggs for a chance to win a grand prize! Pops and Rockets will be coming along with food trucks.

Our Savior's Church EggDrop Eggstravaganza: The EggDrop is coming back for the 5th year on Saturday, March 24 at the Jennings Parks and Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The highlight of the Eggstravaganza occurs when a helicopter flies over and drops over 50,000 plastic eggs on the fields for the egg hunt. There will also be other activities such as interactive inflatables, a mechanical bull, train rides, food trucks and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registering allows for families to move through the line much quicker! Register your child at www.EggDropLA.com

South City Christian Church: Saturday, March 24, from 1-4 p.m. The 2nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza is underway! There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, food, games, crafts, and more. It's free and fun for the whole family.

Gateway Church of God: 10:30 a.m. March 24. Easter egg hunt. Children from 2 to 9 can not only search for eggs but jump on the inflatable, play games, and take photographs. Refreshments will also be available. Visit www.gatewaychog.org or call 337-855-2964.

Glad Tidings Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30 a.m. - noon March 24. Train rides, puppets, balloons, inflatable jumps, food, pony rides. Egg hunt schedule by age: 0-2 at 10:15 a.m., 3-4 at 10:35 a.m., 5-7 at 10:55 a.m., 8-11 at 11:15 a.m.

The Grand Church “The Power of His Love” Easter Drama. In Kinder. 7 p.m. March 28, 7 p.m. March 29, 6 p.m. March 31, 10 a.m. April 1. Admission is free. Experience the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Featuring a 70-member cast: live singing, live animals, and much more.

Children's Museum Easter Activities:

Friday, March 30, make a cute rabbit just in time for Easter. Classes begin at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and are limited to 21 children, ages 3 and up. The museum will close at 1:30 for Good Friday.

Saturday, March 31, create a colorful Easter Egg with paint and squeegee in the ArtSpace from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

