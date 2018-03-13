Can you identify this truck? Deputies search for attempted burglars

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying suspected burglars who attempted to break into a residence on Pousson Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect vehicle was a red truck that was last seen leaving the home on Pousson Road heading toward Bourque Road. It was last seen heading east towards La. 101.

Detectives are also asking homeowners who live along the route or who may have security cameras that may have captured video of the suspect vehicle to save the recording and to notify detectives at 337-821-2106.

