Dozens of tires dumped on a road in Jeff Davis Parish

Dozens of tires were dumped along a road in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Parish Road Administrator Randy Ringuet.

Ringuet says deputies discovered around 30 tires along Leonard Road, just off US 190 east of Lauderdale Highway. He says the tires ranged in size and styles, many were sliced or cut up, and crews worked to get them out of the road.

Ringuet not only hopes to find the person or people responsible, but he wants to call attention to and stop illegal dumping.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (337) 824-6290.

