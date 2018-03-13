Sheriff: 16-year-old Barbe student arrested for making threats against school

A 16-year-old Barbe student is under arrest after telling other students he wanted to kill people, authorities said.

The Barbe school resource officer notified the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office of the threat just after 8 a.m. Monday, said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Myers said school officials spoke with several students who said the 16-year-old boy said he wanted to kill people. The boy confirmed he made the threat.

He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

Detective Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator.

The arrest follows an incident at Barbe last week involving false claims of a gun on campus.

