Vinton man accused of using boss's debit card to steal $720 from ATM

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office officials say a Vinton man stole his boss's debit card, then used it to withdraw money.

Brandon C. Haywood, 27, of Vinton, made two withdrawals at separate ATMs, totaling $720, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating following a walk-in complaint at the Vinton Law Enforcement Center. The man said he believed one of his employees stole his debit card from his vehicle.

A review of surveillance video showed Haywood making a withdrawal from one of the ATMs, Myers said. Located at his home, Haywood admitted to stealing the debit card and making the withdrawals. Detectives were able to recover $627 of the stolen money.

Haywood was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of simple burglary and theft under $1,000.

