Two men arrested for breaking into washers, dryers at laundromat

Two men were arrested for burglary and theft at a laundromat.

On Wednesday, Mar. 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary of a business on U.S. 90, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Police reviewed the video surveillance and noticed the suspects entering the laundromat area and breaking into the washer and dryer.

CPSO reports that the man who kept watch is identified as Charles A Hutchins, 65, of Lake Charles, and Noah Celestine Jr., 47, of Iowa, broke into the machines and took around $1,800.

According to Myers, detectives found Celestine at a local hotel and searched his room, where they found burglary tools, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. CPSO arrested and questioned him. CPSO also reached Hutchins over the phone and he agreed to meet at CPSO Iowa Law Enforcement Center.

Celestine and Hutchins were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Celestine was charged with theft over $1,000, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutchins is charged with theft over $1,000, simple burglary, and simple criminal damaged to property.

Celestine's bond is set at $198,000 and Hutchins' is at $120,000.

