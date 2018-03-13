CPSO arrests man for third-offense DWI

A man has been arrested in Moss Bluff following a traffic stop on March 9, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Barry D. Handy, 39, of Lake Charles, was stopped by a CPSO deputy near Highway 171 and You Winn Road for a traffic violation, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Upon speaking to Handy, the deputy detected an odor of alcohol and observed a half-empty bottle of alcohol in plain view on the passenger's seat. The deputy then learned Handy had a suspended driver's license for a prior DWI.

Myers said Handy, who has two prior DWIs in the last 10 years, performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test. He was arrested and transferred to the Sheriff's Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.

Handy was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI third, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and a traffic citation.

Judge Sharon Wilson set Handy’s bond at $10,750 with special conditions that he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license and he may not possess any alcohol.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.