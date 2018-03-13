Operation Christmas Child workshop to help train leaders

The Samaritan's Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts—filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world's largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 157 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.



Southwest Louisiana plays a role in collecting thousands of shoeboxes each year and local volunteers are being asked to start planning ahead now for their organizations to ensure smooth operations and expanded shoebox collections during the month of November.

If you are interested in being part of the Operation Christmas Child ministry, the local team would like to invite you to the Project Leader Workshop on Saturday, March 17, from 10:00-11:30 A.M.



The workshop will be held at Vickie B’s Café, 1201 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles.

The event is designed for those who organize and lead the project in their church or group as well as being open to anyone who wants to know more about the ministry of Operation Christmas Child. The team will be sharing ideas, tips, and best practices, and there will be opportunities to learn about some bulk purchases for the shoe box gifts.

To RSVP for the workshop, or to learn more about Operation Christmas Child, contact James Groves, OCC Area Coordinator at 337-405-9022 or jwgroves46@gmail.com.



Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.