Southwest Louisiana Report: Mar. 12

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
William Morris, 24, McIntosh, AL: Operating while intoxicated, hit and run, two counts of driving vehicular negligent injuring, failure to report accident, careless operation.

Sean Arabie, 21, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Anita Johnson, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.

Dawn Petty, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeremiah McDaniel, 36, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Kenneth Pattum, 28, Jennings: Resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., Attempted second degree murder, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Erica Fontenot, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Christopher Cooper, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Bernard Creque, 22, Lake Charles: General speed, possession of marijuana, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts.

Travis Marange, 31, Vinton: Theft $750 to $5,000, direct contempt of court, simple damage to property less than $5,000, probation detainer.

Sean Lowery, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Amanda Eddleman, 39, Sulphur: Identity theft.

Patrick Ford, 26, Albany, GA: Domestic Abuse battery, disturbing the peace.

Dylan Guillory, 22, Iowa: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent narcotic, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, two counts direct contempt of court.

Wayland Hurst, 19, Hitchcock, TX: Possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice.

Dale Vidrine, 21, Westlake: Stalking, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Amy Putnal, 25, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deon O'Brien, 23, Lake Charles: Turning movement and required signals, three counts possession of a controlled dangerous, prohibited acts, drugs paraphernalia.

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. 

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood.

