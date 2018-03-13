Southwest Louisiana Report: Mar. 12

William Morris, 24, McIntosh, AL: Operating while intoxicated, hit and run, two counts of driving vehicular negligent injuring, failure to report accident, careless operation.

Sean Arabie, 21, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Anita Johnson, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.

Dawn Petty, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeremiah McDaniel, 36, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Kenneth Pattum, 28, Jennings: Resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., Attempted second degree murder, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Erica Fontenot, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Christopher Cooper, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Bernard Creque, 22, Lake Charles: General speed, possession of marijuana, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts.

Travis Marange, 31, Vinton: Theft $750 to $5,000, direct contempt of court, simple damage to property less than $5,000, probation detainer.

Sean Lowery, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Amanda Eddleman, 39, Sulphur: Identity theft.

Patrick Ford, 26, Albany, GA: Domestic Abuse battery, disturbing the peace.

Dylan Guillory, 22, Iowa: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent narcotic, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, two counts direct contempt of court.

Wayland Hurst, 19, Hitchcock, TX: Possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice.

Dale Vidrine, 21, Westlake: Stalking, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Amy Putnal, 25, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deon O'Brien, 23, Lake Charles: Turning movement and required signals, three counts possession of a controlled dangerous, prohibited acts, drugs paraphernalia.

