Harriet Tubman Grove replaces confederate site

What was once a Confederate monument site in Baltimore is now being rededicated to a Maryland born anti-slavery activist.

CBS Baltimore reports that Saturday, the city of Baltimore celebrated Harriet Tubman day with the change.

A portion of Wyman Park Dell is now renamed, Harriett Tubman Grove.

Last year Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered the removal of all four of Baltimore's confederate statues including the statue of Confederate General "Stonewall" Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

Marvin "Doc" Cheatham, community activist recalls, "We officially asked the mayor of the city of Baltimore to take down the two confederate statues. And at the time we were asked what did we want in its place. And without a doubt, everyone there said this needs to be Harriet Tubman."

According to biography.com, Saturday, Mar. 10 was the 105th anniversary of Tubman's death. Baltimore reporter Tracey Leong tweeted that dozens of people, including Tubman's family members as well as city leaders, celebrated the rededication.

Mary Pat Clarke, Baltimore councilwoman states, "It helps bring the community values to important places and helps to weave together the community. This space is really interesting. Since the statues disappeared, it has become a gathering place."

Biography.com also informs that Tubman is a Maryland native who is remembered as an American hero who helped free over 700 slaves.

This is the first Baltimore rededication of a Confederate monument site and it is supposed to be an example of community engagement to create a positive change.

