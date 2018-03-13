Louisiana Pirate Festival lineup announced

The 2018 Louisiana Pirate Festival will be held May 3-13 (Source: Louisiana Pirate Festival)

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Tourism Bureau has announced the full line-up and entertainment schedule for the Louisiana Pirate Festival.

The festival will take place May 3 - 13 at the Lake Charles Civic Center and will kick off with Mayor Nic Hunter walking the plank on Friday, May 4, according to Eric Zartler, Vice Chair of Louisiana Pirate Festival, Inc.

Activities for the festival include costume contests, go-kart races, pirogue building and racing, cannon demonstrations, the Barbecue Competitors Alliance Cajun Pirate Cook-off, a live tiger exhibit, bathtub races, fireworks over the lake, and more.

Cajun, Zydeco, country, swamp pop, blues and rock & roll music will all be on the entertainment lineup, which consists of Louisiana-based musicians Amanda Shaw, Sean Ardoin & Zydecool, Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush, the Flamethrowers, Dylan Scott and more.

New additions to the newly renamed festival include the Louisiana Pirate Festival costume ball and street parade, according to Zartler.

Here is the full list of the events:

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Family Day

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Family Night

4 p.m. - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides.

7 p.m. - Christian Entertainment in Amphitheatre

McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area with Captain Crabbe

4-5 p.m. Balloonanza Games & Contests (balloon animals and more)

5-6 p.m. Captain Crabbe's Story & Joke Time

6-7 p.m. Magic, Puppets & More

7-9 p.m. Coca-Cola's Crazy Contests

Special Events

American Cornhole Organization Regional Competition – LCCC Coliseum

National Day of Prayer – LCCC Coliseum

FRIDAY, MAY 4

4 p.m. - Midnight - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area with Captain Crabbe

5 - 6:30 p.m. - Kids Cooking Class - How to Play with your Food

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - School Lip-Sync Battle

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. - Pirates Got Talent

9:30 - 10:30 p.m. - Coca-Cola's Crazy Contests

Special Events

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. - American Cornhole Organization Regional Competition – LCCC Coliseum

Noon - 5 p.m. - Barbecue Competitors Alliance (BCA) Cajun Pirate BBQ Cook-Off Registration

2 p.m. - Cannon Test Fire

4 p.m. - Cannon Test Fire

6:30 p.m. - Pirates depart Marina

7 p.m. - Mayor Hunter walks the plank

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Entertainment in Amphitheater

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Noon-Midnight - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area Featuring Captain Crabbe

11 a.m. - Registration for Little Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Little Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children

1 - 2 p.m. - Cathy Kurth Dance Academy

2 - 3 p.m. - Captain Crabbe's Story and Joke Time

3 - 4 p.m. - Skit time

4 - 5 p.m. - Balloonanza Games and Contests featuring Balloons, Balloon Animals & More

6:30 - 7 p.m. - Registration for Adult Buccaneer Costume Contest

7 - 8 p.m. - Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults

8 - 9 p.m. - Band

9 - 10:30 p.m. - Coca- Cola's Crazy Contests

Special Events

7 a.m. - Barbecue Competitors Alliance (BCA) Cajun Pirate BBQ Cook-Off Team Meeting & Inspections

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. - American Cornhole Organization Regional Competition – LCCC Coliseum

11 a.m. - Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Registration

11:30 a.m. - Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Contest

1 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Entertainment in Amphitheater

12:30 p.m. - Cannon Demonstration

1:30 p.m. - Buccaneer Parade On-site

2 p.m. - Bed Races

5 p.m. - Show Us Your Dinghy Contest

6:30 p.m. - Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area-Registration

7 p.m. - Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area - Contest

8 p.m. - Buccaneer Parade On-site

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Noon - 7 p.m. - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area featuring Captain Crabbe

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Entertainment in Amphitheater

Special Events

1 p.m. - Spittin Image Look-alike Contest

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. - Louisiana Pirate Festival Parade Extravaganza

MONDAY - THURSDAY, MAY 7 - 10

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

FRIDAY, MAY 11

4 p.m. - Midnight - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Entertainment in Amphitheater

McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area Featuring Captain Crabbe

5 - 6:30 p.m. - Magic, Puppets, and More

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Ninja Warriors

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Perfect Pitch Contest

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. - Pirates Got Talent II

9:30 - 10:30 p.m. - Coca- Cola's Crazy Contests

Special Events

7 p.m. - Boat Parade

7:30 p.m. - Buccaneer Parade On-site

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Louisiana Pirate Festival Costume Ball, Buccaneer Room

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Noon-Midnight - Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

Noon – 9:30 p.m. - Entertainment in Amphitheater

McDonald's Little Matey Children’s Area Featuring Captain Crabbe

11:30 a.m. - Noon - Parent/ Child Look-a-like Contest Registration

Noon - 1 p.m. - Parent/ Child Look-a-like Contest

1 -2 p.m. - Jason and Jason (the Original Comedy Duo): Juggling, Comedy, Magic, and More

2 - 3 p.m. - Les Danseurs Dance Studio

3 - 4 p.m. - Captain Crabbe's Story and Joke Time

4 - 5 p.m. - Dance Team

5 - 6 - Jason and Jason (the Original Comedy Duo) Juggling, Comedy, Magic and More

6 - 7 p.m. - Band

8 - 9:30 p.m. - Coca- Cola's Crazy Contests

9:30 - 10 p.m. - Stage Closed for Fireworks

10 - 10:30 p.m. - Captain Crabbe's Wrap up

Special Events

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Gator Grand Prix Go-Kart Races

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Poker Run

9 a.m. - Rain Gutter Pirate Ship Building, Boy Scout Jamboree

9:30 a.m. - Pirogue Building Contest Team Meeting

10 a.m. - Pirogue Building Contest Begins

12:30 p.m. - Buccaneer Cannon Demonstration

1:30 p.m. - Buccaneer Parade

4 p.m. - Bathtub Races

5 p.m. - Rain Gutter Pirate Ship Race

5:30 p.m. - Pirogue Race

7 p.m. - Buccaneer Parade

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

SUNDAY, MAY 13

Noon - 8 p.m.- Buccaneer Pirate Display, Culinary Coffer & Pirate Marketplace featuring Louisiana Crafts, Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

