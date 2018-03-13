Traffic flow improving after trucks detour to 210 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic flow improving after trucks detour to 210

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

DOTD is encouraging truck drivers to use I-210 as an alternate route but it's not just to improve traffic flow. 

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police says because of the nature of the work being done it's best if trucks take the I-210 exit. He says, "There's some construction work going on at the bridge and it's just a lot easier not having those trucks go across." The trucks cause vibrations that slow down construction process. 

Anderson says since the plan rolled out Friday night and traffic flow has improved compared to early last week. He continues, "With fewer trucks on the bridge traffic does seem to be flowing more effectively. This bridge was built with a five percent grade which is a lot for a truck to overcome; especially when it's stopped in traffic."

There are signs along I-10 Eastbound before the bridge. 

Some drivers are taking the detour suggestion, while others trucks are continuing over the I-10 bridge. Anderson says even with the changes, expect to see traffic back up from time to time. 

Anderson concludes, "This is going to require a lot of patience on our parts, it affects all of us. I just want to remind people to be careful in the construction zones, watch out for workers, watch out for stopped vehicles, observe the reduced speed limit and don't forget to wear your seat belt."

  Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. 

  Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

  BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

