Peter Pan is coming to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A little fairy dust and just believing is all it takes.

Peter Pan is coming to the Rosa Hart Theatre this weekend, and they want you to experience the magic.

The Lake Charles Civic Ballet’s Assemble invites everyone to come witness Peter Pan battle Captain Hook at the Rosa Hart Theatre this Saturday and Sunday.

The theater is located inside the Lake Charles Civic Center, and the performance on Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. with Sunday’s at 3 p.m.

There will be set designs including the Jolly Roger, and the Lost Boys’ treehouse.

The ballet will also include fencing battles throughout, and will even have several performers fly through the air.

The play was also recently named to the Southeast Tourism Society list of top twenty events for the month of March.

Tickets for Saturday or Sunday can be purchased at the Lake Charles Civic Center box office, or on Ticketmaster.

For a full list of performances by the Lake Charles Civic Ballet, visit their website.

