Barbe holds off St. Louis' rally in 11-7 win

St. Louis watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 11-7 loss to Barbe on Monday.

Barbe would out-hit the Saints 14 to five in the high-scoring affair.

The Bucs would open up to a 10-run lead thanks to RBI doubles from Bailey Juneau, Brennan Bonsall and Brody Drost.

St. Louis would rally and notch three runs in the fifth inning. The Saints' bats were led by Blake Granger, Logan Gray, and Damon Fountain, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Drost pitched Barbe to victory. He went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out eight.

Fountain took the loss for St. Louis. He lasted five innings, allowing 13 hits and 11 runs while striking out three.

