West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital's future will be up for vote in April

The future of the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur will be in the hands of voters next month.

The operation of the hospital has been maintained through a property tax that is up for renewal in April.

"We're the only hospital on the west side of the Calcasieu River," said CEO Janie Fruge.

With the traffic only getting worse for Sulphur residents, that's what West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is using to get voters to approve a millage renewal.

Monday night city council approved a resolution in support of the renewal.

If approved 6.95 mills on property taxes in Sulphur, Westlake, Carlyss, Hackberry and Vinton would be collected for another ten years.

"We've been able to invest in our infrastructure," said Fruge. "It helps us also keep up with information technology and those kind of needs."

Fruge says along with that, the property tax also sustains the rural health clinics in Vinton and Hackberry, and support their therapeutic riding center.

Some residents were for all for the renewal.

"It's a no-brainer that people ought to support the local hospital, because (at) different times of the day you could literally die within sight of the building just trying to get to it," said Charlie Aferton.

While some wish the hospital could get money a different way.

"I'd like to see some means of collecting money one of these days other than a property tax on the poor people that own a couple of a little pieces of property," said Bill LeBlanc.

Fruge says because they are a service district hospital they are limited in how they can get money for the hospital, but she believes this is an investment those in the area should really consider carefully when it comes time to vote.

"This decision was made eight years ago, and it's time for this renewal and we are continuing with that," she said.

Voters living in the hospital's service district can vote on this renewal on April 28th.

