DeRidder landmark demolished before permit issued - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder landmark demolished before permit issued

W.D. West House (Source: City of DeRidder) W.D. West House (Source: City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Some in DeRidder are upset about an old house bought last week and torn down almost immediately-- without the public having any say.

The realtor and developer in DeRidder had the building demolished without a permit and without an inspection required by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The home was once a magnificent mansion that stood on Pine Street.  But since being demolished, only rubble remains.

Some citizens like Steve Delia are upset and have questions.

"A lot of citizens, particularly people that have ties to generations of our town are extremely upset about this building being demolished. There are a number of issues that people are asking, would like some questions answered," he said.

Questions like did the city issue a demolition permit. Realtor and developer Wayne Hall says he didn't know he needed one.  He says he purchased it retroactively on Monday.

Also, La. DEQ received several complaints about whether the building was inspected for asbestos before it was torn down.  DEQ inspectors went there and determined-- no it was not inspected ahead of time-- which means Hall will pay the price. DEQ says debris is assumed to contain asbestos and must be handled as such.

Delia is upset the rules weren't followed:

"The City of DeRidder has a book of a code of ordinances that should be followed and they should be the same for everyone," he said.

Again, purchaser Hall denies knowing a demolition permit or asbestos inspection were required.

DEQ officials say Hall has stopped work on the project until the situation is properly addressed.

The house was sold by the W.D. West House of Care which is run by the Hope Village Board of Directors.

A spokesman says the building was no longer used for tenants due to aging electrical and plumbing, roofing and structural issues-- and no handicapped accessibility.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly