Cameron sheriff searching for man not seen since March 7

Authorities are searching for Kasey Welch after his motorcycle was found on Ellis Moss Road (Source: Facebook)

Authorities are searching for missing person Kasey Robert Welch, 44, according to Det. Randy Hunt with the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.

Welch's motorcycle was found on March 8 on Ellis Moss Road, five miles west of La. 27. The motorcycle had some scraped paint, but it was laid down damaged side up.

Welch is described as being 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a tribal tattoo on his right arm.

Police urge anyone with information to call (337) 775-5111.

