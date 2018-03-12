Cameron sheriff searching for man not seen since March 7

Authorities are searching for Kasey Welch after his motorcycle was found on Ellis Moss Road (Source: Facebook) LOUISIANA (KPLC) -
Authorities are searching for missing person Kasey Robert Welch, 44, according to Det. Randy Hunt with the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.
Welch's motorcycle was found on March 8 on Ellis Moss Road, five miles west of La. 27. The motorcycle had some scraped paint, but it was laid down damaged side up.
Welch is described as being 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a tribal tattoo on his right arm.
Police urge anyone with information to call (337) 775-5111.
