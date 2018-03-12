Radio station gives drivers in I-10 traffic free hot dogs

Radio station Gator 99.5 handed out hot dogs to motorists stuck in traffic on I-10 in Westlake Monday. (Source: KPLC)

A Lake Area radio station decided the best way to beat the I-10 traffic in Sulphur is to hand out free hot dogs.

"It's worth sitting in traffic to get a free hot dog", said Patrick Frey of Gator 99.5 during a Facebook live stream of the event.

The group set up near businesses along LA-108.

"What worse way could you have a Monday besides it's Monday, it's daylight saving time, and you're stuck in traffic", said DJ Your Buddy Russ.

Sulphur residents say bumper-to-bumper traffic is the new norm since work on the I-10 bridge began earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.