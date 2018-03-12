High-speed chase ends when vehicle strikes state police unit

A high-speed crash that began in Iowa ended when the suspect vehicle hit a Louisiana State Police vehicle at the Duson exit, authorities said.

The vehicle refused to stop for a traffic violation in Iowa, and began to drive at high speeds, according to SSG. E. Johnson. Officers continued to pursue the driver with the assistance of LSP.

State police had a spike strip set up at the Duson exit, where the suspect vehicle crashed into the back of the police unit, said Sgt. James Anderson, with state police.

No one was in the state police vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a Lafayette hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was stolen and the suspect had an active warrant out of St. Martinville, Anderson said.

Iowa police confirm the suspect is a female.

