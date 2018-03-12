Calcasieu Workforce Center announces 10th annual Youth Summit/Jo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Workforce Center announces 10th annual Youth Summit/Job Fair

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
"Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?” is for connecting young people to resources to help them prepare for the workforce (Source: Pablo) "Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?” is for connecting young people to resources to help them prepare for the workforce (Source: Pablo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Workforce Center will host its 10th annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The year’s event, called "Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?” hopes to connect the area’s young people, ages 16-24, with employers, resources, and post-secondary education to help them prepare for and obtain gainful employment.

Several workshops will be offered on topics such as youth programs, work readiness, and high-demand occupations in Southwest Louisiana.

Many local employers will hold interviews and accept applications for full-time, part-time, and summer employment.

Representatives from McNeese State University, SOWELA Technical Community College, ABC, and other local schools will be present to answer questions concerning specific curricula that will qualify them for jobs in high-demand occupations.

For more information and to pre-register, visit Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's website.

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. 

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood.

