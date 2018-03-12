Calcasieu Workforce Center announces 10th annual Youth Summit/Job Fair

"Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?” is for connecting young people to resources to help them prepare for the workforce (Source: Pablo)

The Calcasieu Workforce Center will host its 10th annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The year’s event, called "Paths to Success: Chapter 18, What’s Next?” hopes to connect the area’s young people, ages 16-24, with employers, resources, and post-secondary education to help them prepare for and obtain gainful employment.

Several workshops will be offered on topics such as youth programs, work readiness, and high-demand occupations in Southwest Louisiana.

Many local employers will hold interviews and accept applications for full-time, part-time, and summer employment.

Representatives from McNeese State University, SOWELA Technical Community College, ABC, and other local schools will be present to answer questions concerning specific curricula that will qualify them for jobs in high-demand occupations.

For more information and to pre-register, visit Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's website.

