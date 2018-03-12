SPECIAL REPORT: Animal abandonment in SWLA

"Rousy" one of the puppies found in the road

Imagine driving home on a dark road at night and seeing something squirm in the middle of the road. You stop to see what it is and find a litter of puppies.

That's what happened to one Texas woman. She found six 3-week-old puppies in a pile in the road and raised them, even through illness.

Now, they are happy, healthy, and up for adoption at the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue!

Unfortunately, that's not always the case.

Animal abandonment is a huge issue throughout the state, and it's more than just litters of puppies and kittens.

Tune in tonight at 10 for a special report on the issue, diving deeper into what it means to take on the commitment of becoming a pet owner.

Hear from a local rescue and vet about the ramifications of giving up an animal and what you can do to be part of the solution.

Here's a list of local shelters and rescues:

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.