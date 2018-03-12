Tornado injures 4 in Avoyelles Parish Sunday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said an EF-2 tornado struck a double-wide trailer near the Avoyelles Parish community of Echo on Sunday morning injuring four.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 8:10 a.m. about 2 miles east-southeast of the Echo community Sunday.

Four people were inside the double-wide trailer and sustained injuries after the tornado rolled it.

The injuries were listed as minor in the storm survey released Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.