Tornado injures 4 in Avoyelles Parish Sunday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said an EF-2 tornado struck a double-wide trailer near the Avoyelles Parish community of Echo on Sunday morning injuring four.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 8:10 a.m. about 2 miles east-southeast of the Echo community Sunday.

Four people were inside the double-wide trailer and sustained injuries after the tornado rolled it.

The injuries were listed as minor in the storm survey released Monday morning.

