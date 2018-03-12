Givenchy founder Hubert de Givenchy passes away at 91

The founder of the fashion line House of Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy, has died.

Givenchy's Twitter account announced his death this morning.

The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/xapm0zSwDy — GIVENCHY (@givenchy) March 12, 2018

The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/xapm0zSwDy

— GIVENCHY (@givenchy) March 12, 2018 " />Givenchy was a fashion designer who was in the industry for over 50 years. Givenchy was famous for designing the iconic "little black dress" worn by Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Givenchy was 91 years old.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.