Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March 10

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
Southwest Louisiana Booking Report Southwest Louisiana Booking Report
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Clifton Joseph Johnson, 33, LaFayette: Instate detainer. 

Randal James Lejeune, 28, Singer: Possession of a narcotic, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts. 

Barry Dwayne Handy, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, turning movements, operating a vehicle under suspension for certain prior offenses. 

Rife Scott Kimler, 54, Nederland, TX: Careless operation, operating while intoxicated. 

Shiron Korkeist Darden, 41, Houston, TX: Possession with intent to sell, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. 

Joey Molina, 35, Houston, TX: Opening alcoholic beverages in public, simple criminal damage. Bond: $1,500 

Oliva A Kneeland, 38, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property. 

Trandy Jermaine Nelson, 42, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while under suspension, driving on the right side of the road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. 

Kristel Prudhomme Breaux, 33, Abbeville: Instate detainer, possession of a controlled dangerous drug. 

 Kevin Joseph Lee Guillory, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Rick Jayson Henry, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of ao controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, contraband defined. Bond: $7,500

Clinton James Bertrand, 35, Sulphur: Parole detainer. 

Brittany Michelle Poullard, 19, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond: $1,000
 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly