Life, work and recipes of Fonville Winans topic of SAGE lecture

Cynthia LeJeune Nobles, series editor for The Southern Table from LSU Press, and Melinda Risch Winans, daughter-in-law of the late legendary Louisiana photographer Fonville Winans, are presenting a lecture titled “The Fonville Winans Cookbook: Recipes and Photographs from a Louisiana Artist” at 3 p.m. Monday, March 12, in the McNeese State University SEED Center as part of the 2018 Spring Sage Series.

This program will discuss the life, work and recipes of Fonville Winans. He earned fame with his photographs of midcentury Louisiana life, including images of high-class socialites in Baton Rouge, Depression-era Cajuns on Grand Isle and an array of politicians and public figures. However, his love of cooking is less well known and will be a centerpiece of the lecture.

The pair wrote the book, “The Fonville Winans Cookbook,” which threads together a biography of this world famous photographer, along with over 100 of his original recipes and many of his previously unpublished photos.

This book offers a new perspective on a man celebrated for capturing the spirit of Louisiana, pairing beautiful photography with easy-to-prepare, satisfying recipes steeped in the state’s culture and cuisine, according to May Gray, coordinator of McNeese’s Leisure Learning program and SAGE.

Nobles is also author of “A Confederacy of Dunces Cookbook: Recipes From Ignatius J. Reilly’s New Orleans” and “The Delta Queen Cookbook: The History and Recipes of the Legendary Steamboat.” Melinda Risch Winans is a retired teacher who lives in Baton Rouge.

For more information or to register, call 337-475-5616 or visit www.mcneese.edu/leisure.

