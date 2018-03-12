DOTD suggests truck traffic detour to I-210 in Lake Charles

A new phase of construction work has begun on the I-10 Overpass Joint Repair Project in Lake Charles. It started on Friday, Mar. 9.

The Department of Transportation is suggesting that eastbound truck traffic approaching Lake Charles re-route to I-210 eastbound. Passenger vehicles are not requested to detour.

Truck operators are urged to follow the messages displayed on I-10 as they enter the area and prepare to detour near milepost 25.



Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.