Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 9

Kaytlin Wiley, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a marijuana, driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Jamie Woolard, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Phelps, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Calvin Brown, 49, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Richard Oliver, 39, Lake Charles: Tail Lamps, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, Aggravated flight from an officer, Driver must be licensed, direct contempt of court, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, resisting an officer by flight.

Dustin Alexander, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of a protective orders.

Robert Ellzey, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Daniel Jones, 18, Sulphur: Two counts probation violation.

Josh Berry, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, instate detainer.

Chad Moore, 46, Sulphur: Two counts of direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Kerry Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Megan Foster, 27, Singer: Prohibited acts all schedule.

Richard Wolfe, 37, Westlake: Simple Burglary, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

David Guillory, 42, Westlake: Failure to register and notify a sex offender of child predator, disturbing the peace, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Leon Miles, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse of battery.

Naomi Young, 27, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

David Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of a firearm, additional penalty, false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon, simple escapes, armed robbery.

Timothy Queen, 51, Pineheart, TX: Armed Robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Troy McIntosh, 48, Starks: Three counts of theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Alex Johnson, 29, Alexandria: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft $750 to $5,000, forgery.

