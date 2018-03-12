Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 9 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 9

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Kaytlin Wiley, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a marijuana, driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Jamie Woolard, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Phelps, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Calvin Brown, 49, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Richard Oliver, 39, Lake Charles: Tail Lamps, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, Aggravated flight from an officer, Driver must be licensed, direct contempt of court, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, resisting an officer by flight.

Dustin Alexander, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of a protective orders.

Robert Ellzey, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Daniel Jones, 18, Sulphur: Two counts probation violation.

Josh Berry, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, instate detainer.

Chad Moore, 46, Sulphur: Two counts of direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Kerry Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Megan Foster, 27, Singer: Prohibited acts all schedule.

Richard Wolfe, 37, Westlake: Simple Burglary, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

David Guillory, 42, Westlake: Failure to register and notify a sex offender of child predator, disturbing the peace, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Leon Miles, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse of battery.

Naomi Young, 27, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

David Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of  a firearm, additional penalty, false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon, simple escapes, armed robbery.

Timothy Queen, 51, Pineheart, TX: Armed Robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Troy McIntosh, 48, Starks: Three counts of theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Alex Johnson, 29, Alexandria: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft $750 to $5,000, forgery.

  Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. 

  Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood.

