Lake Charles Man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

A Lake Charles man was arrested after he was found drunk driving in the middle of a highway, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Trandy Jermaine Nelson, 42, of Lake Charles, showed signs of intoxication after he straddled the center line on U.S. 90, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

Anderson said Nelson had an open can of beer in his 2009 Ford Expedition. After he refused to provide a breath sample at Troop D, a no refusal search warrant was obtained and a blood sample drawn.

Nelson is charged with his fourth-offense DWI as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and 4 traffic charges.

Bond was set at $27,250. He has since bonded out.

