Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 11, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Scotty Glen Touchet, 32, Branch: Direct contempt of court, battery.

Brandon Michael Honea, 32, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated. Bond: $1,000.

Amber B. Fontenot, 33, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Ellis Guillory, Sr., 57, Ville Platte: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, possess or manufacture drugs; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drugs. Bond: $4,500.

Jared Weston Thompson, 22, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $4,000.

Christopher Scott Miller, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft, simple burglary, flight from an officer. Bond: $13,000.

Samuel James Johnson, 40, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft, resisting an officer.

Averico De Jesus Campos Tellez, 25, Lake Charles: Battery.

Marcus Keith Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Battery; direct contempt of court; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs.

Derrick Anthony Taylor, 37, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $2,000.

Stoney Guy Anderson, 54, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Samuel James Dupuis, 47, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs.

