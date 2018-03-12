Cancer survivor receives a golf cart - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cancer survivor receives a golf cart

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
(Source: Prayers for Grayce Facebook page) (Source: Prayers for Grayce Facebook page)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police Troop D rewards a young cancer survivor with a golf cart. 

Grayce Lorocca, 10, of Moss Bluff started her cancer journey on June 15, 2016. A mass was found on the back of her head that was later determined to be a tumor.

During her surgery, another was found on her pituitary gland.

Grayce went through chemotherapy and radiation and had to learn how to walk and talk again. She did it all with a smile on her face and the community and the whole country rallied behind her.

Her mother states, "People from, you know, pretty much all 50 states, praying for her and supporting her. And I think her biggest motivator was her older brother Caden."

Grayce says her brother taught her how to talk again. She asked for a golf cart to be able to keep up with her brother. 

Louisiana State Police Troop D and their "Grant A Wish"  program and the district attorney's office spent months in secret getting every detail of the golf cart right. 

Grayce says her greatest memory is her "Bubba" because "he makes me laugh all the time."

