Lake Charles Memorial Hospital hosts Colorectal Health Fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting a health fair and free colorectal screening.

A walk-through larger than life colon will be set up in the hospitals atrium March 12-14. Visitors can learn about colorectal cancer, prevention, and screenings.

Lake Charles Memorial Health System will once again offer free colorectal screening kits in an effort to help detect colorectal cancer at its earliestand most treatablestages. A non-invasive test that can be completed in the privacy of your home, the screening can identify hidden blood in stool samples, which is the first and in many cases the only warning sign of colorectal disease.

The kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Test kits can be picked up at Memorial's Radiation Oncology Department, located on the first floor of Memorial Hospital 1701 Oak Park Boulevard, from 9am until 3pm, Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16. Participants will be given detailed instructions and advised to return the kits within the following two weeks.

A Colorectal Health Fair will be held in the Memorial Hospital atrium on Wednesday, March 14 from 11am 1pm.

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in Louisiana. 

For more information, call Memorial Radiation Oncology at (337) 494-2121.

