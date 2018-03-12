Black Heritage Festival gives out scholarships

The 31st annual Black Heritage Festival was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Mar. 10.

Around 70 vendors were at the festival with displays showcasing jewelry, art, books, African artifacts, clothing, collectibles, and much more. There were several workshops and seminars held along with live music and Cajun and traditional African-American food. Participants enjoyed Creole cuisines like gumbo, jambalaya, and even barbeque.

Activities included gospel music, Zydeco, blurs, and spoken word. There was a Kids Zone, Zydeco Aerobics, and a Baby Expo. The festival gave out several scholarships as well.

Executive director Judith Washington says the festival is set up to celebrate the culture and traditions of African-Americans.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.