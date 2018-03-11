McNeese Drops Final Game Of SLC Series at UCA, 7-6 in 9 innings

CONWAY, Ar.—The 25th ranked McNeese softball team suffered its first Southland Conference series road sweep since 2011 with a 7-6, nine inning loss at Central Arkansas in the series finale here Saturday.



McNeese (16-8, 0-3 SLC) took an early 5-0 lead after the second inning after scoring two runs in the first and three in the second.



UCA (10-9, 3-0) scored a run in the fourth then two in the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at five apiece to send the game into extra innings.



The Cowgirls retook the lead 6-5 in the top of the ninth on a RBI single by Padyn Williams that scored pinch runner JaMaiya Miller.



UCA tied the game on a RBI single by Libby Morris then won the game on a bases loaded walk by pinch hitter Ryan McTaggart that scored Kate Myers for the winning run.



Both teams combined for 31 hits in the game with McNeese picking up 19 including six doubles. Erika Piancastelli led the Cowgirls at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and scored two runs. Hailey Drew was 3-for-5 with one double and one RBI.



Caroline took the loss in relief to fall to 5-4 on the year. Settle gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout in two innings.



Starter Alexsandra Flores gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, three walks in six innings. Amber Coons gave up one run on two hits in 1/3 innings.



Rio Sanchez picked up the win to improve to 5-2 on the year. Sanchez gave up 13 hits, one earned run and four strikeouts in eight innings.



McNeese will return home for two midweek non-conference games against Houston on Tuesday and Florida International on Wednesday. The Cowgirls will return to their conference schedule next weekend with a three-game series at Sam Houston State.

