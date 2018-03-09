McNeese to rely on young receiving corps in 2018

One of the burning questions regarding the 2018 McNeese football team is what will the Pokes do at receiver?

The Cowboys lost Kent Shelby, Darious Crawley and Tavarious Battiste to graduation. Parker Orgeron is the lone returning starter from the wide receiving corps. While the talent is there, the in-game experience is not.

"They are so young and you just have to teach them, they aren't used to game speed yet and you can only teach so much running around against air. What is also good about young guys is that they don't have any bad habits," said QB James Tabary, "They are fresh into the program and they are brand new and you can kind of use them as puppets you can say, I want this, this and this, and this is how we want to run the route against this."

With the musical chair of wide receivers getting playing time this spring, each wide out has gotten his opportunity to shine. However, none has made quite the impact as sophomore Trevor Begue.

"Very good route runner. He is very precise on how he wants to take his angles on his route and he isn't the fastest guy either, it's all about separation and how you can explode out of your routes to create separation. He catches the ball really well he's made some tremendous catches and he's just a little shifty savage guy. That's really what you want," said Tabary.

Coach Lance Guidry also had a list of guys who caught his eye through six days of practice.

"Cyron Sutton has done really well, Nate Briscoe has some good days as well. I'm expecting good things out of Kylon Highshaw," said Guidry, "Highshaw played a lot and the year before that he had a shoulder surgery in the spring and didn't play in the fall. I'm expecting him to have a big year as well."

While the receivers may be green, the Pokes have an abundance of backs and tight ends.

"We are going to be really deep at tight end and running back, and maybe we won't have to use as many wide receivers as we have in the past," said Guidry.

