CONSIDER THIS: Daylight Saving Time

By John Ware, General Manager
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This weekend it’s time to “Spring Forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time. 

For a lot of us, that means we’ll spend a week trying to get adjusted as our body clocks get re-set. Many people say they really like Daylight Saving Time for the extra daylight you get in the evenings, but not many people really like having to make the adjustment.

Florida is entertaining the idea of sticking with Daylight Saving Time year-round to avoid those adjustment periods. Whether that’s a good idea, or even possible, remains to be seen.

But in the meanwhile, the time change is a perfect time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, otherwise, it may be hard to remember when you last did that. Let me add one more tip, if you keep a flashlight in your car in case of emergencies, now would be a good time to check the batteries in that also. I can tell you that a dead flashlight does not help when you need to change a tire on the side of the road at night.

Don’t ask me how I know this, just trust me.

So set your clocks ahead one-hour Saturday night, and check the batteries in anything that you depend on working.

