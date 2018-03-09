LaGrange promotes Marrico Wilson to head football coach

LaGrange High School didn't have to search far to find its next head football coach as the Gators elected to promote assistant coach Marrico Wilson.

While he's held head coaching positions at Oakdale High School (basketball) and LaGrange (track and field), this is Wilson's first time at the helm of a football program.

"The guys that interviewed against me all had head coaching experience. With me having no experience, I prayed about it and I put it in God's hands," Wilson admitted. "I got the call today and I was just so excited and so elated."

Before arriving at LaGrange, Wilson started his coaching career at Oakdale in 1998. After three seasons with the Warriors, he coached at Elton High School for a season. Wilson would find his way back to the purple and gold where he'd remain until accepting a job with LaGrange in 2012.

Wilson worked with the Gator offense and helped lead LaGrange to three straight district titles (shared or outright) from 2012-2014. Wilson also coached on the quarterfinal team in 2012, his first season with the Gators.

He aims to keep the success going by adapting his offensive philosophy. While the McNeese graduate may prefer smashmouth football, he plans to adjust the offense to his personnel.

"It depends on what we have - that's the style we're going to play. If we have two, three or four running backs, then we're going to run it," said Wilson. "Our main focus this year is probably the offensive line, because we're going to be young. We're going to try and keep it balanced on the offensive side and just try to keep this thing going."

Wilson replaces Jules Sullen who left LaGrange for Scotlandville after nine seasons as head coach of the Gators.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.