The Sulphur Fire Department to test fire hydrants in March

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Image Courtesy of: The City of Sulphur Twitter page Image Courtesy of: The City of Sulphur Twitter page
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Sulphur Fire Department has announced that they will test and inspect the City’s fire hydrants throughout the month of March.

Residents may notice discolored tap water as the fire department personnel flush the City’s fire hydrants. This annual testing is essential to maintain the Fire Department Class 2 fire rating and to ensure that hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes. The testing monitors the health of the City’s water system, and identifies the weak areas in the system, stirs up materials that settle in the hydrant, and cleans out the lines.

If you notice discoloration in your water, it is not a cause for concern. Residents are encouraged to run water until it is clear before washing clothes or drinking. In most instances, the water will clear in approximately five minutes. If the discoloration persists, residents should wait an hour and try again.

