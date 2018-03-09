Vernon school board investigating after racial message posted at - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon school board investigating after racial message posted at Pickering High

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Message posted on board at Pickering High being investigated. (Source: Facebook) Message posted on board at Pickering High being investigated. (Source: Facebook)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Vernon Parish School Board officials say they are investigating after a racial message was posted on a White Board at Pickering High.

The message reads:

"To the moronic, self-obsessed ethnic who stole the mouse from the back computer: the fact that you do not know both your parents, and that the so called adults that are caring for you can not afford a five dollar part because they are too busy buying drugs and coring cigars at the Shop-Rite does not change the fact that you are nothing more than a two bit thief and a waste of carbon and oxygen."

A picture of the message on the White Board was posted to Facebook. The person who posted the picture claimed the message was written by a teacher at Pickering High, but Vernon Parish Assistant Superintendent Mike Kay said they are investigating who wrote the message.

"We are mainly determining if the employee did load that," Kay said.

If it is determined that the employee wrote the message, "we will deal with that very sternly," Kay said.

Both Kay and Superintendent James Williams strongly denounced the message.

"We don't condone the message or the content of that statement," Kay said.

"The Vernon Parish School system does not condone or support this kind of rhetoric," Williams said. "These statements are certainly not the attitude or the beliefs of our school system.This, in no way, shall reflect our sociological and cultural attitude. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated!"

