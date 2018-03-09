One-on-One with U.S. Senator John Kennedy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One-on-One with U.S. Senator John Kennedy

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

U.S. Senator John Kennedy was in Lake Charles Friday, speaking to the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association at the Golden Nugget.

Kennedy was there to talk about a bill he's proposing to better protect consumers after the Equifax security breach.

KPLC spoke with Kennedy about several hot topics grabbing headlines lately.

One was about the face to face meeting expected to happen in May between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

"It doesn't hurt to talk but color me skeptical," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said before the talks happen, Kim Jong Un needs to lay down the nuclear weapons. 

"The world would welcome North Korea become apart of our society," Kennedy said. "But there are some people in our world who are just plain damn bad and he's one of them."

As the push to make amends with North Korea continues, Kennedy worries about the possibility of a trade war after Trump's proposed tariff's on aluminum and steel.

Kennedy said the problem with across the board tariffs is that it puts the country's allies at risk.

"It's going to hit our allies like Japan, South Korea, and Brazil," Kennedy said. "I'm hoping the president will sit down with us in Congress and see if we can come up with a way to protect our steel industry and punish the bad actors, but leave our friends alone."

Kennedy also addressed his bill on Net Neutrality that's gotten some backlash recently with protests.

"The internet is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Kennedy said. "I don't want the cable company to have the right to say you can't see these websites. I paid my I'll be able to see what websites I want. My bill would guarantee an open internet."

"Not everyone agrees with it but it's a good starting point."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly