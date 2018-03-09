One-on-One with U.S. Senator John Kennedy

U.S. Senator John Kennedy was in Lake Charles Friday, speaking to the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association at the Golden Nugget.

Kennedy was there to talk about a bill he's proposing to better protect consumers after the Equifax security breach.

KPLC spoke with Kennedy about several hot topics grabbing headlines lately.

One was about the face to face meeting expected to happen in May between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

"It doesn't hurt to talk but color me skeptical," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said before the talks happen, Kim Jong Un needs to lay down the nuclear weapons.

"The world would welcome North Korea become apart of our society," Kennedy said. "But there are some people in our world who are just plain damn bad and he's one of them."

As the push to make amends with North Korea continues, Kennedy worries about the possibility of a trade war after Trump's proposed tariff's on aluminum and steel.

Kennedy said the problem with across the board tariffs is that it puts the country's allies at risk.

"It's going to hit our allies like Japan, South Korea, and Brazil," Kennedy said. "I'm hoping the president will sit down with us in Congress and see if we can come up with a way to protect our steel industry and punish the bad actors, but leave our friends alone."

Kennedy also addressed his bill on Net Neutrality that's gotten some backlash recently with protests.

"The internet is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Kennedy said. "I don't want the cable company to have the right to say you can't see these websites. I paid my I'll be able to see what websites I want. My bill would guarantee an open internet."

"Not everyone agrees with it but it's a good starting point."

