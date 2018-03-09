Lacassine High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

A Lacassine High School student was arrested Friday after a shotgun was found in his vehicle on school property, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cody Howard, 17, of Iowa was arrested after a student told school officials that Howard mentioned he had a gun in his vehicle while discussing school shootings, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

School officials notified the Sheriff’s office and a search of the student’s vehicle revealed he had transported a shotgun in the vehicle onto school property according to Ivey.

Howard was charged with carrying a firearm by a student on school property and was booked into the parish jail.

